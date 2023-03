INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2400 block of North Rural Street around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

