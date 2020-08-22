Shooting on Indy’s near northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person dead on Indy’s near northeast side Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Baltimore Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.