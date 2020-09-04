Domestic disturbance call ends with man dead on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. Koehne Street.

Police responded to a residence on a reported domestic disturbance. While en route, they recieved infomation about a person shot. When police arrived, they found a man outside the residence. Medics arrived on the scnene and pronounced the man dead.

A person of interest was in custody as of Thursday night. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.