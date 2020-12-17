Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a man in critical condition Thursday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Dexter Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place outside a property. A home and several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

The IMPD is asking anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.