Shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was critically wounded in a shooting on Indy’s northeast side Tuesday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot the 5900 block of Radnor Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was last listed in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

