February 14 2021 02:30 pm

Shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s northeast side left one person dead.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Biscayne Road just before 11:15 Friday night. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

