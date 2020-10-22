Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after 1 person was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of W. 38th Street and High School Road. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where they later died

This is a developing story. We will provide details as they become available.