Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition on Indy’s northwest side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Maidstone Road just before 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they become available.