INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the area of West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street at approximately 10:49 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD has reported that both victims died from the injuries they sustained during the incident. IMPD’s night watch unit is now responding the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.