INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically wounded Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairfax Drive around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. This is near the intersection of Fairfax Road and McFarland Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the scene remains active as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS.