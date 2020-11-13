Shooting on Indy’s south side leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting on Indy’s south side Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departmetn said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Turtle Creek North Drive.

When police arrived, they found 1 person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.