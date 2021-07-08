Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 2 wounded, one critically

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s west side that left one person critically wounded and another seriously wounded.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace just before 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

One of the victims was last listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.