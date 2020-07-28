Shooting on near east side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s near east side Tuesday.

It happened in the 1800 block of N. Rural Street, just south of Brookside Avenue, around 3:15 p.m.

One person died in the shooting and another person was transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of the survivor was not provided.

This story is developing and will be updated. Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).