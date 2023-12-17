INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis left one person in serious condition Sunday night.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media notification, officers responded to the 900 block of Warren Avenue on a report of a person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD reported that the victim is in “serious condition.” IMPD’s incident reporting system indicates officers were initially dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:02 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.