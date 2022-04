INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday evening IMPD responded to a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Officers were called out around 6:16 p.m. on a report of a person shot in the 9300 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Once there, police located one victim, who was taken to the hospital. IMPD said they are currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.