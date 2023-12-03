INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left a teenage girl dead Sunday night.

According to a media notification from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 7900 block Scarborough Boulevard on a report of a person shot around 7 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. IMPD reported that the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

IMPD Captain Mark McCardia indicated that officers found the teenager in the street with shell casings around her body.

“It’s in a neighborhood we don’t really see much crime in,” McCardia said. “So, it’s quite shocking to the area. Any homicide of young life should be shocking, anywhere in the city.”

Police are encouraging those with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. Tipsters can also contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3811.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.