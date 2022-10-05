INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night, right near the City County Building.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of East Washington Street. That is the same block where the City County Building is located.

Officers located one victim who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police did not give further details about the victim or if there was a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.