Shootout suspect arrested for attempted murder of Posey County sheriff’s deputy

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested a New Harmony man on Wednesday for the attempted murder of Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Police say Paul Wiltshire, 70, was involved with a shootout with police on Saturday after they were called to his home for a welfare check. During the shooting, a bullet hit Deputy Bryan Hicks. Officers returned fire and hit Wiltshire, but investigators say Wiltshire’s injuries are no longer considered life threatening.

Wiltshire is currently being held in the Warrick County Jail without bond. There is no update on the condition of Deputy Hicks.