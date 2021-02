CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) – Former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away after being moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.

Schottenheimer died Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.