INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a shots fired call led to a police pursuit involving teens on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance on North Graceland Avenue — not far from 38th and Meridian Streets.

Police say there were reports of shots fired in the area where a party involving teens was taking place.

Officers say many people ran from the scene as they arrived. One carload of people also drove away from the scene, which initiated a pursuit by police.

The car led police on a short pursuit before crashing on West 38th Street, which is south of the location.

One of the subjects who fled from the car on foot was apprehended by officers.

A gun was also found near the scene, along with other gun parts, according to police.

There were also shell casings found in the area, but police say no was shot or hurt during the incident.