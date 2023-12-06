LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot outside of Lawrence Central High School Wednesday night.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shots fired call at 7300 E. 56th Street, which is the address for Lawrence Central High School.

LPD confirmed that at least two shots were fired in the school’s parking lot after a basketball game against Lawrence North High School.

LPD confirmed that an armed juvenile has been taken into custody after being found by police inside the school. No injuries have been reported, police said.

It currently remains unclear if that juvenile is the shooter as police continue investigating.

Police are continuing to sweep the school as officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrive to assist on the scene.