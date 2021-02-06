Should heavier trucks be allowed on Indiana roads?

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are debating whether bigger trucks should drive on our roads.

The proposal would allow trucks to be 20 tons heavier, meaning some could weigh up to 120,000 pounds.

Public safety officials are concerned because heavier trucks could cause more devastating crashes and decrease a truck driver’s ability to come to a safe stop. Some are also concerned about whether a weight increase would damage roads.

Trucking companies say they need the extra freight to keep up with demand.

“We are in a capacity crunch in the transportation industry as a whole, there’s a driver shortage an commodities are moving at an all-time high,” Nathan Wright, an Office Manager for Garrison Logistics Inc. said.

The bill is expected to be voted on in committee next week.