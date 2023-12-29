INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a critical incident video on Friday related to a fatal officer-involved shooting on the east side of the Circle City.

IMPD’s critical incident video combines footage from officers’ body-worn cameras and area security cameras.

As indicated in previous reporting, the shooting incident took place in the 7500 block of Ruskin Place near 38th Street on Nov. 17.

The video IMPD released reports the incident began at the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 16th Street when officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Demarqus Whitley.

IMPD reported that Whitley fled the area of East 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue, leading to a police pursuit. The chase ended in the 7500 block of Ruskin Place when Whitley and a passenger in the vehicle, Leandre Houston, got out of the moving car and began to run on foot.

Houston, who was shot by an officer during the incident, was taken to a hospital before he ultimately died. As IMPD reported when the incident occurred on Nov. 17, bodycam video of the moment an officer shot Houston is obscured by a fence.

Before Houston was shot, the officer chasing him on foot can be heard shouting, “Show me your f****** hands.”

Houston can be seen jumping over the fence before the shooting occurred. The officer who shot him can also be heard shouting “drop it” and “gun, gun.”

Photo of the firearm IMPD recovered from the scene.

Officers later located a firearm near Houston after the shooting. IMPD reported that the gun they found near Houston had been reported stolen a few days before the shooting occurred.

In the critical incident video, IMPD reported that officers attempted to stop Whitley and Houston because Whitley had an active warrant for multiple crimes, including theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police later found Whitley hiding under a parked vehicle in the 7500 block of Ruskin Place. He was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Whitley pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 Felony, on Dec. 5. The other charges he faced were dropped. He was sentenced to 545 days in county jail, though much of his sentence was credited and suspended.

IMPD reported that no additional officers saw the shooting happen at the scene. IMPD’s critical incident video shows more police responding to the exact location of the shooting after shots were fired. Those officers handcuffed Houston and began to render medical aid until EMS personnel arrived.

IMPD has indicated that no officers were injured during the incident.

IMPD’s critical incident response team is still investigating the incident. IMPD’s internal affairs unit is also looking into the shooting to ensure compliance with department policy.

At the conclusion of the criminal process, a civilian-majority use of force review board will examine the incident.