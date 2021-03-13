Sickle Cell patients get COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative and Community Health Network hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday for Hoosiers living with Sickle Cell disease.

Those who have Sickle Cell were recently added to the state vaccine recommendation list. Sickle Cell patients often deal with blood clotting, breathing problems, heart attacks and strokes. They’re also twice as likely to die from contracting COVID-19, which is why health experts say it’s important for those with the disease to receive the vaccine.

“It’s very important that we have these outreach efforts in order to the get the sickle cell population vaccinated in a timely manner,” said Dawn Moore, chief pharmacy officer for Community Health Network.

Saturday’s pop-up clinic expected to give out at least 50 doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine.