INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools are investigating after a student was found with an unloaded gun clip at Sidener Academy on Indy’s north side Thursday.

“Indianapolis Public Schools is aware that a student brought an unloaded gun clip to school on Thursday, August 10,” IPS said in a statement. “The student did not have a gun in his possession. Parents at the school were notified about this incident, which is being handled under the district’s Student Code of Conduct policy.”

IPS has not confirmed which grade the student was in, or any other circumstances about the incident.

This comes on the same day that a student was found with a weapon at North Central High School on E. 86th Street. The school has not confirmed what type of weapon was found.