Silver Alert: 10-year-old girl missing from Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Muncie.

According to Muncie police, Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, 10, was last seen on Jan. 2 at 12:36 a.m.

Warfield was last wearing a burgundy cardigan and a pink nightgown. Police say she is 4 foot 1, 70 pounds, and has red hair with blue eyes.

Police believe Warfield is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.