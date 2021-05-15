Silver Alert: 12-year-old missing from Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12-year-old boy from Hammond.

According to the Hammond Police Department, Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and no shoes.

Kyrin is missing from Hammond and was last seen on Saturday, May 15, at 12:34 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Kyrin Carter is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.