LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 3-year-old girl from Logansport.

According to the Logansport Police Department, Rosenaika Cauratt was last seen at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. She’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Rosenaika is three years old, about three feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots. Police said she may be with an unidentified Black male who’s six feet tall and between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information should contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.