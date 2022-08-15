MADISON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Ison, 79, a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2018 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ANJ840.

Patricia is missing from Madison, Indiana which is 102 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, August 14,, at 2 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patricia Ison, contact the Madison Police Department at 812-265-3347 or 911.