Silver Alert: 81-year-old missing from White County

REMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 81-year-old man missing from White County.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, Glen Luse, 81, is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Luse was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans and was driving a John Deere Gator.

Luse is missing from Remington where he was last seen on Sept. 2 at 6:15 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police ask anyone with information on Luse’s location to contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 583-2251 or dial 911.

