ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana.

Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.

They are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Velez or her son, contact the Anderson Police Department 765-648-6775, or 911.