SILVER ALERT: Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Takyra Jones, missing from Winchester, Ind.

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Winchester Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Takyra Jones, 18, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, green t-shirt, light blue jeans, and pink and black shoes.

Takyra is missing from Winchester, Indiana which is 86 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen Thursday, April 8, at 4 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Takyra Jones, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or call 911.