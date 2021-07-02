SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Boone County searching for missing Zionsville teen

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Connor Xiong, 14, an Asian male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Conner was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and flip flops.

Connor is missing from Zionsville and was last seen on Thursday July 1, at 10:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Connor Xiong, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 482-1412 or 911.