SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Whitestown searching for missing Lebanon mother & daughter

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Bonnie Parker, 86, a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair with brown eyes, and in the company of her daughter, Vicki Alleman, 57, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes. Bonnie and Vicki were last seen driving a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate 815DTZ.

Bonnie is missing from Lebanon, and was last seen Tuesday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bonnie Parker and, contact the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department at 765-483-3377 or 911.