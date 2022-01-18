SILVER ALERT: Authorities search for woman missing from Martinsville, Indiana

Martinsville, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has started investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who was last seen January 16.

A Silver Alert was issued for Tina Quackenbush Tuesday evening, who went missing from Martinsville, Indiana around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Quackenbush was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a deer on the front.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Quackenbush, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.