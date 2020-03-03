SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Franklin man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Franklin City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Paul J. Page, 25, a white male, 6 feet 3 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Paul was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt, black jacket, and black or blue jeans.

Paul is missing from Franklin, Indiana which is 29 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Monday, March 2, at 5 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Paul J. Page, contact the Franklin City Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.