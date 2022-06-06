VINCENNES, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Frye, 38, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frye was last seen wearing a black or navy blue T-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Jeffrey is missing from Vincennes, Indiana, which is 126 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, June 3, at 2 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffrey Frye, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-1502 or 911.