WARSAW, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rachael Deboard, 50, a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Rachael is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rachael Deboard, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.