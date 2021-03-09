Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana State Police (ISP) have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man.

ISP said the Fort Wayne Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance of Terence Hughes, 67, who was last seen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:02 a.m.

Hughes is 6′ 4″ tall, 222 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or brown coat and either blue jeans or camo sweat pants with no shoes.

Authorities said Hughes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or call 911.