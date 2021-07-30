Silver Alert canceled for missing Merrillville children

UPDATE**

The Silver Alert issued on Friday, July 30, 2021 on Jessica Cruz and Sharai Correa has been cancelled as of Saturday, July 31, 2021. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Merrillville Police Department is looking for help finding two children who went missing Friday afternoon.

The department said 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa were last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville. They are believed to be in extreme danger.

The department says the girls were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, a 49-year-old Hispanic woman.

Maria is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 191 pounds and has brown and gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information on Jessica or Sharai’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.