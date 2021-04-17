Silver Alert CANCELED for Terre Haute teen

UPDATE** The Silver Alert issued on Saturday, April 17, 2021 on Jacob Hunter has been cancelled as of Sunday, April 18, 2021. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department at 812-462-3226.

ORIGINAL STORY**

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old missing out of Terre Haute.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Jacob Hunter was last seen on Saturday at around 10 a.m. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate CTI388.

Anyone with information on Jacob Hunter is asked to contact the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department at 812-462-3226 or 911.