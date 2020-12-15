Silver Alert declared for 12-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS– A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the disappearance of Ruby Rashaw, a 12-year-old Black female.

Police described Rashaw as 5′ 6″ tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she last seen wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans and red and white Jordan tennis shoes.

According to IMPD, Rashaw was last seen in an orange pickup truck with dark tinted windows, but the make, model, and plate information are unknown at this time. The truck is believed to be occupied by two unidentified Black males and one unidentified white male.

She is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11:25 a.m.

Rashaw is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD at 317-327-6540 or call 911 immediately.