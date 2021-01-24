Silver Alert declared for 42-year-old Attica woman

ATTICA, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Attica, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 42-year-old Jamie Kristen Reed was last seen Friday at about 1 p.m. wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue stretch pants. She was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with an Indiana license plate that reads “284TFD.”

Reed is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighs about 280 pounds, has brown hair with purple highlights and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information related to Reed’s whereabouts should call the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.