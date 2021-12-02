IMPD: Missing 63-year-old man found safe

UPDDATE:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Abu Henderson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old Indianapolis man.

Indiana State Police said Abu Henderson was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. wearing a blue striped shirt, black jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a maroon 2004 Ford F-150 with an Indiana license plate.

He is described as 5’11” tall, weighs about 195 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Henderson should call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.