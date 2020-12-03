Silver Alert for 66-year-old Decatur woman canceled

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Gloria Haviland has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DECATUR, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 66-year-old woman missing from Decatur, Indiana.

Police say Gloria Haviland was last seen Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

She is described as standing 5’1″ tall, weighs about 180 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Haviland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Haviland should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.