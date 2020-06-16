Silver Alert declared for 76-year-old man from Kosciusko County

SIDNEY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 76-year-old man missing from Sidney, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Monte Wilson was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday wearing a green or blue shirt, unknown color shoes and an unknown color hat.

He is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighs about 200 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

ISP says Wilson may be driving a black 2020 Ford Escape with a temporary Indiana license plate.

Wilson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information related to Wilson’s whereabouts should contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 option 5 or 911.