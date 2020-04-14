Silver Alert declared for 79-year-old Pine Village man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man missing from Pine Village, Indiana.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the disappearance of Gary L. Heinold, 79.

Heinold is reportedly 5′ 10″ tall, weighing around 170 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Heinold was last seen on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. He was believed to be wearing a dark blue, hooded zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown leather work boots, and glasses at that time.

He is also believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Indiana license plate SON678.

Pine Village is 83 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police said Heinold is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 765-764-4367 or call 911.