Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old Valparaiso woman

Adele Danny (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 87-year-old woman missing from Valparaiso, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Adele Danny was last seen at about 7 a.m. Sunday wearing bronze-rimmed glasses, a black cardigan, black pants, grey sneakers and a black purse. She was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with an Indiana License Plate that reads “YJG606.”

Danny is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighs about 140 lbs, has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.

ISP says she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Danny should call the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 or 911.

