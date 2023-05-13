SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for a woman and a 9-year-old missing from South Whitley since Friday.

The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shannon Marie Kincaid, 27, who is described as a 5’6″ tall white female that weighs 241 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Adalynn Fae Newman, 9, is described as a 9-year-old white female who is 4’1″ tall and weighs 60 pounds. Adalynn has light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.

The pair were last seen on Friday, May 12 around 4:40 p.m. in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with the Indiana plate: 442DNA. They are reported as missing from South Whitley, which is located 123 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the missing pair is asked to contact South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.