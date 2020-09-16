Silver Alert declared for Avon teen

AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager missing from Avon.

State police say 16-year-old Christina Owen was last seen Wednesday around 2 p.m. wearing dark colored glasses, a grey hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Owen is described as standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 190 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.